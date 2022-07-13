ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abstract Art Covers the Latest Women's Air Jordan 5

By HB Team
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand expands its women-centric offering with an Air Jordan 7 in partnership with Bephie’s Beauty Supply, a chenille-covered “Newstalgia” AJ1 and a...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

"Living Room Vibes" Inspire the Latest Women's HUF Collection

HUF continues to expand its women’s offering with a Fall 2022 collection that spans knitwear, loungewear, graphic tees and outerwear. HUF describes the partnership in a release. “The women’s fall collection throws it back to the patches, patterns, and materials of the ‘90s with relaxed silhouettes and new pieces...
Hypebae

Two New AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force Colorways Have Been Revealed

After a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Instagram Stories tease back in November, the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force has been officially revealed in black and white makeups. Designed by Yoon Ahn, the forthcoming partnership has since grown to include two additional brightly colored options in “Orange” and “Blue.”
Hypebae

Reebok Introduces 3 New Colorways of Premier Road Modern Mid

Reebok is set to launch three new colorways of its Premier Road Modern Mid, one of the silhouettes highlighted in the brand’s anticipated partnership with South Korean label KANGHYUK. Inspired by nature, the mid sneaker is arriving in tonal “Forest Moss,” “Sand” and “Indigo Navy” colorways. Each pair boasts...
Hypebae

Create an Action Figure Version of Yourself With Hasbro's "Selfie Series"

Hasbro has partnered with 3D printing company Formlabs to launch its new “Selfie Series,” which allows customers to create six-inch action figures of themselves. The collector-grade figurines can be customized via the Hasbro Pulse app, where you can scan your face, and choose your desired figure with your very own hairstyle. Customers have the option to select characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers and G.I. Joe, ranging from Iron Man and Black Panther to Snake Eyes and X-Wing Pilot.
Hypebae

Loewe's New Candle Will Make Your Home Smell Like Cucumber

Loewe has added a fresh cucumber-scented candle to its lineup of garden-inspired home fragrances. The fashion brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson worked in partnership with artisan perfumer Nuria Cruelles to craft the fragrance. The candle is made using natural wax, arriving in a glazed pale green terracotta vessel, which is stamped with Leo Wu‘s name — Chinese actor and Loewe’s global brand ambassador featured in the campaign. The scent boasts an aquatic aroma with fresh mint notes perfect for the summer.
Hypebae

GANNI Explores Modern Escapism in Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Copenhagen-based label GANNI has dropped the third installment of its Pre-Fall 2022 collection, which is inspired by the desire of escaping modern life. “The team and I took a little trip to the Danish coast up north, an hour away from Copenhagen. On the way, we talked about the feeling of wishing you’d been born in another time. For me, it’s about escaping modern life and transporting yourself back to a time where everything felt more free in the sense that no one was documenting everything,” the brand’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup said in a press release. “I was looking at my family’s old holiday photos, they are super faded and neither perfect nor retouched. I think photos were more special back then, people really treasured them. With this in mind, we drew a bleached palette and a little pang of nostalgia for the collection — nothing too literal, just a mood, a feeling.”
Hypebae

UOMA Beauty Launches ”Salute to the Sun” Collection Inspired by Ancient Egypt

UOMA Beauty has released a new summer makeup collection, “Salute to the Sun,” inspired by founder Sharon Chuter‘s unique relationship with the Sun at the start of the pandemic and her time in ancient Egypt. The range includes a selection of makeup must-haves like eyeshadows, lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras and body highlighters.
Hypebae

Naomi Osaka and Levi's Head Off Court for SS22 Collection

Renowned tennis player Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Levi’s once again for a Spring/Summer 2022 denim collection. “I wanted to keep this collection fun and playful, and also include some pieces for everyone. I was trying to bring some light-heartedness with this collection as a reminder for us all to enjoy the life we’re living and not take things too seriously. These pieces all make me feel super confident and comfortable because they’re all so flattering and fun to wear,” the athlete shares in a press release.
