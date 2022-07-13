Abstract Art Covers the Latest Women's Air Jordan 5

Copenhagen-based label GANNI has dropped the third installment of its Pre-Fall 2022 collection, which is inspired by the desire of escaping modern life. “The team and I took a little trip to the Danish coast up north, an hour away from Copenhagen. On the way, we talked about the feeling of wishing you’d been born in another time. For me, it’s about escaping modern life and transporting yourself back to a time where everything felt more free in the sense that no one was documenting everything,” the brand’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup said in a press release. “I was looking at my family’s old holiday photos, they are super faded and neither perfect nor retouched. I think photos were more special back then, people really treasured them. With this in mind, we drew a bleached palette and a little pang of nostalgia for the collection — nothing too literal, just a mood, a feeling.”

