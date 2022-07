Oregonians once feared their state would be wrecked by out-of-control sprawling development. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fifty years ago, Oregonians feared their farmlands and other open spaces would be overrun with urban sprawl. This eventually led to the state's unique land-use system. This is part one in a six-part series describing how this happened and explaining why it affects so many things you might not have thought about.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO