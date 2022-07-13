This Texas airport ranked among the 10 best domestic airports by Travel + Leisure

FILE – Women walk through the Lakeshore area of Austin, Texas, with the skyline in the background on Aug. 31, 2016. The Texas capital became the largest… Read More

DALLAS (KDAF) — In terms of flying in the United States, domestic airports provide convenience, and most of the time each one of them has a little bit of its host city/state intermingled in the design and layout.

Travel + Leisure has put out their World’s Best Awards and they’ve surveyed their readers to find out what the best domestic airports are. Some might come as a surprise and some are mainstays on the list.

“It comes as little surprise that the majority of entrants on the list are regional airports — those time-saving alternatives to larger, more hectic ones — or small international hubs that have been recently renovated,” the publication wrote.

Texas made the list and of course, it’s in Longhorn country! Let’s take a look at their list and see where the Lone Star State’s representation landed:

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Portland International Airport Indianapolis International Airport Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Palm Beach International Airport Austin-Bergstrom International Airpot (Woohoo go Texas!) Tampa International Airport Detroit Metro Airport Manchester-Boston Regional Airport John Wayne Airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport received a score of 77.89 compared to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at the No. 1 spot which received a score of 80.12.