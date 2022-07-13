ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas airport ranked among the 10 best domestic airports by Travel + Leisure

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — In terms of flying in the United States, domestic airports provide convenience, and most of the time each one of them has a little bit of its host city/state intermingled in the design and layout.

Travel + Leisure has put out their World’s Best Awards and they’ve surveyed their readers to find out what the best domestic airports are. Some might come as a surprise and some are mainstays on the list.

“It comes as little surprise that the majority of entrants on the list are regional airports — those time-saving alternatives to larger, more hectic ones — or small international hubs that have been recently renovated,” the publication wrote.

Texas made the list and of course, it’s in Longhorn country! Let’s take a look at their list and see where the Lone Star State’s representation landed:

  1. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
  2. Portland International Airport
  3. Indianapolis International Airport
  4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
  5. Palm Beach International Airport
  6. Austin-Bergstrom International Airpot (Woohoo go Texas!)
  7. Tampa International Airport
  8. Detroit Metro Airport
  9. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
  10. John Wayne Airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport received a score of 77.89 compared to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at the No. 1 spot which received a score of 80.12.

