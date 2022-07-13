ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland app to launch car finder feature later this year

By Christine Samra
KTLA
 4 days ago

If you’ve ever wandered the Disneyland parking lot looking for your vehicle after a fun-filled day, a solution is headed your way.

A new feature is being launched to the Disneyland and Disneyworld app that will allow visitors to tag their parking spot.

The car locator saves your parking details using cellphone location services to make it easier to find your car, especially when you’re bleary-eyed after the final firework has soared over the skies. Just enable Location Services, Bluetooth and Notifications on your device. The cherry on top is that the feature is completely free.

When the feature becomes available, just open the app and tap the car locator card on your home screen or use the Feature menu (☰) for access. Follow the prompts to enter your parking information. If you enable location permissions on your device, the car locator can help fill in the details for you.

When it’s time to go back to your car, just return to the app for your parking information.

The feature will first roll out at Disney World this summer and will be available at Disneyland later this year.

t’ll be available at four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

