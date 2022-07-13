ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Rogers County District Attorney Requests Attorney General Investigate Staff Misconduct

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe district attorney overseeing Rogers, Craig, and Mayes counties has notified Attorney General John O'Connor about potential illegal actions by two members of...

www.news9.com

KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee on leave after arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
sapulpatimes.com

Longtime Creek County Ambulance Employee Dies

Matthew Quinn Llewellyn, longtime employee at Creek County Emergency Ambulance Services District, passed away on Thursday, July 14th after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was 40 years old. Llewellyn worked at CCEASD from 2009 to 2022. His services will be August 2nd at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Home....
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Former Oklahoma State Auditor Outlines Process Ahead Of TPS Audit

As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like. The state auditor's office said it would be inappropriate to comment during an ongoing investigation, so News On 6 spoke with Oklahoma’s previous state auditor to learn more about the process. Jones served as the State Auditor while Mary Fallin was governor from 2011 to 2019. He said getting an audit request directly from the governor does not happen often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

OK AG Assistant on Leave After Arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Hit-And-Run Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car. Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car. Police say they found a pistol magazine in...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Caney PD/EMS Member to Retire After 41 Years

A longtime member of the Caney Police Department (CPD) and Caney EMS is set to retire. After 41 years of service to the citizens of Caney, Steve Berry will retire on Friday, July 29. You can wish Berry the best in his retirement during an upcoming come and go reception.
CANEY, KS
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa school district says governor was wrong when he said it was closed 300 days during pandemic

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a news release in which he claimed Tulsa Public Schools had been closed due to the pandemic more than 300 days. "As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds," Stitt stated in the news release. "TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days."
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Brother, Sister Arrested For Larceny By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Police exchange gunfire with suspect on side of Tulsa highway

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say Tulsa police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect Thursday morning on the side of a highway near the airport. Tulsa police said an officer was driving on Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport around 9 a.m. Thursday when he saw a man waving around a gun on the side of the highway. Officers stopped to investigate, and the man claimed someone was after him.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Nonprofit Law Center To Launch 1st Location In Oklahoma

A nonprofit law center whose goal is to fight for justice and opportunity for all Oklahomans is set to launch in Tulsa on Friday night. Attorneys and advocates will donate pro-bono hours to tackling big issues impacting people who live in the state. Oklahoma Appleseed will become the first location...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 experiences low water pressure, asks resident to conserve water

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 (RWD 4) issued an alert due to low water and low water pressure throughout RWD 4. Thomas Faulk, the business manager for RWD 4, told FOX23 they are asking residents to participate in a voluntary water conservation. Faulk explained this means residents should cut down on nonessential water use, such as watering your grass, using your sprinkler system or filling your pools. Faulk added that household water uses, such as showers and drinking water, is considered essential and residents should still be able to use water for those needs.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Major Line Break Reported In Areas Near Kiefer, Sapulpa, Mounds

A major water line break is impacting parts of Creek County. The Creek Country Rural Water District 2 is asking people living in the Kiefer, Sapulpa and Mounds areas to conserve water. Those near West 151st Street South and South 129th West Avenue in Kiefer may be without water for...
KIEFER, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Gahn reports on Omicron BA.5 surge and effects

TAHLEQUAH – During the July Health Committee meeting, Dr. David Gahn of Cherokee Nation Health Services reported on the new surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through the state of Oklahoma. “We’re in another surge of COVID in Oklahoma,” Gahn said. “We’re averaging about 1,000...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

