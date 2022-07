As a trans artist, whose name is inspired by the third gender Indigenous people of Juchitan, Oaxaca, Muxxxe opts to be faceless as a way to create endless possibilities for who they could be instead of adhering to gender binaries. Much like the endless mutations and influences of their native Tijuana, Muxxxe tries to free themselves of gendered expectations. "I wanted to be something completely different outside of being man or woman, I wanted another possibility," they say. "I find Tijuana to be an often chaotic, in-your-face and crude place, and my work reflects that."

