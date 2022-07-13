Firefighters Investigating Vacant Tulsa House Fire

--- The owner of the unique spaceship home in Tulsa says two people broke into the house on Thursday night and one of them escaped custody. According to homeowner Terry Buckner, he saw the two people on his security cameras two days in a row and called 911 both times. Buckner says the man and the woman broke into the house and went all the way to the fourth floor on Thursday night.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO