Firefighters Investigating Vacant Tulsa House Fire

Multiple fire crews are on the scene battling a grassfire Saturday in Sand Springs. Crews said they don't know how the fire started, but it has spread about 15 acres. Authorities said a few firefighters suffered minor injuries, but everyone is expected to be okay. Right now, crews are back...
Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe". Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they learned several young adults were at the Downtown Tulsa...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has recovered the body of a missing four-year-old boy who was swept away Friday night along the Arkansas River west of Sand Springs. Troopers say the OHP Marine Enforcement Division found the boy underwater a little after 10 a.m. Saturday. A father was riding a...
4 people were taken to hospital following a three-car crash that shut down part of Highway 75 on Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a woman pulled out in front of a bread truck and hit by the truck and another oncoming vehicle. According to...
Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car. Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car. Police say they found a pistol magazine in...
Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
--- The owner of the unique spaceship home in Tulsa says two people broke into the house on Thursday night and one of them escaped custody. According to homeowner Terry Buckner, he saw the two people on his security cameras two days in a row and called 911 both times. Buckner says the man and the woman broke into the house and went all the way to the fourth floor on Thursday night.
Three juveniles were detained on Friday morning after dropping off a body at Stillwater Medical Center. According to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, the three juveniles had dropped off the person at the medical center to go get another family member and return to the hospital. Police do not suspect...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Police said three suspects that do not live at the home fled the scene after an argument and gunshots were heard. The victim is expected to be okay.
A man was arrested Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with a Tulsa Police officer along an Oklahoma highway, authorities said. The incident happened along Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport when an officer, who was on his way to the police academy, spotted a man waiving a gun on the side of the highway.
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man. George Schonherr answers to the nickname "Mule". Schonherr's wife told deputies he left his home on Friday unexpectedly and she is concerned. Schonherr has a grey beard and brown hair. He was last seen driving a black 2004...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said a man was found shot at the corner of East Pine Street and North Irvington Avenue. He apparently walked or ran there after he was shot. Police said a woman was with the man and was also injured, although she did not have gunshot wounds.
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 66-year-old Stillwater man, who allegedly crashed his pickup into a disabled vehicle partially in the road that struck a woman stopping to render aid, has been accused of first-degree manslaughter by driving under the influence of marijuana or in the alternative by failing to devote full-time and attention while driving.
