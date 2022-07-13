ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Firefighters Investigating Vacant Tulsa House Fire

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant house...

www.news9.com

news9.com

Firefighters Working To Extinguish Sand Springs Grass Fire

Multiple fire crews are on the scene battling a grassfire Saturday in Sand Springs. Crews said they don't know how the fire started, but it has spread about 15 acres. Authorities said a few firefighters suffered minor injuries, but everyone is expected to be okay. Right now, crews are back...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe". Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they learned several young adults were at the Downtown Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Red Oak man drowns in Arkansas River

TAFT, Okla. — A 73-year-old man has drowned in the Arkansas River, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Glenn Newburn (SIC), of Red Oak, was walking along the banks of the Arkansas River near Taft. After stepping off a sand bar, Newburn went under and never resurfaced.
TAFT, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
news9.com

Hit-And-Run Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car. Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car. Police say they found a pistol magazine in...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Brother, Sister Arrested For Larceny By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Escapes TCSO Custody After Breaking Into Unique Tulsa Home

--- The owner of the unique spaceship home in Tulsa says two people broke into the house on Thursday night and one of them escaped custody. According to homeowner Terry Buckner, he saw the two people on his security cameras two days in a row and called 911 both times. Buckner says the man and the woman broke into the house and went all the way to the fourth floor on Thursday night.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Dropped Off At Stillwater Medical Center, No Foul Play Suspected

Three juveniles were detained on Friday morning after dropping off a body at Stillwater Medical Center. According to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, the three juveniles had dropped off the person at the medical center to go get another family member and return to the hospital. Police do not suspect...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
RED OAK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Police said three suspects that do not live at the home fled the scene after an argument and gunshots were heard. The victim is expected to be okay.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Nowata County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Man

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man. George Schonherr answers to the nickname "Mule". Schonherr's wife told deputies he left his home on Friday unexpectedly and she is concerned. Schonherr has a grey beard and brown hair. He was last seen driving a black 2004...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said a man was found shot at the corner of East Pine Street and North Irvington Avenue. He apparently walked or ran there after he was shot. Police said a woman was with the man and was also injured, although she did not have gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man shot in torso in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the torso Thursday afternoon in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting at a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to stay up to date...
TULSA, OK

