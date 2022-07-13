ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Yellowstone bison strolls by Old Faithful with perfect timing

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
A bison in Yellowstone National Park had perfect timing Monday when it strolled in front of Old Faithful just as it was erupting, much to the delight of visitors who waited 90 minutes for the iconic geyser to blow.

Chris Fabregas, who captured the moment in video, was among the group of visitors who were treated to what one commenter on Instagram called a “2 for 1 deal!”

“Yellowstone Park and the geysers are an incredible thing to see, the wonders of nature are amazing!” Fabregas wrote on Instagram. “Especially when this bison walked by exactly when Old Faithful erupted!”

Old Faithful erupts every 35 to 120 minutes for 1½ to 5 minutes with maximum heights ranging from 90 to 184 feet.

And what is the frequency of having a bison walk in front of an Old Faithful eruption?

“C’mon, that can only happen once every 100 years,” one Instagram commenter said.

Whatever the odds, the sight was amazing.

“The crowd was in awe,” Fabregas told Storyful.

Generic photo courtesy of National Park Service.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

