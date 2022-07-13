2022 NHL Free Agency tracker: Catch up on all the major signings
The gates to the 2022 NHL free agency period have officially been thrown open!
As of Wednesday, July 13 at 12 p.m. ET, NHL teams will now be able to sign unrestricted free agents to contracts as clubs look to bolster their rosters ahead of yet another 82-game season. It’s now open season on the NHL’s biggest unsigned stars, with a flurry of activity immediate as soon as noon ET hit and more deals slowly trickling in during the summer months.
Headed into the free agency period, NHL teams were active at the draft, with players such as Alex DeBrincat and Matt Murray moving on from their respective clubs. A handful of big UFA targets were also taken off the board in the days leading up to free agency, with Evgeni Malkin re-signing in Pittsburgh at the eleventh hour and Valeri Nichushkin sticking around in Colorado, among others.
Oh, and make sure you take a look at our top 20 free agents headed into this offseason before all of the major players get signed! Here are all the major free agent signings of the 2022 NHL free agency period.
G Jack Campbell signs with the Edmonton Oilers
Contract: Five years, $25 million
The Oilers finally get a quality starting netminder as Jack Campbell gets a big pay day with Edmonton.
F Claude Giroux signs with the Ottawa Senators
Contract: Three years, $19.5 million
The Hearst, Ontario native comes home to roost with the Senators after ending the 2021-22 season with a disappointing playoff exit in Florida.
G Ilya Samsonov signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs
D Ian Cole signs with the Tampa Bay Lightning
G Thomas Greiss signs with the St. Louis Blues
F Curtis Lazar signs with the Vancouver Canucks
F Nicolas Aube-Kubel signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs
F Vincent Trocheck signs with the New York Rangers
Contract: Seven years, $39.375 million
The Rangers make a big splash with this Vincent Trocheck move, signing the defensive forward until his age 36 year. Even with the long term, Trocheck will be a solid middle-six center for the Rangers.
F Kevin Rooney signs with the Calgary Flames
F Andrew Copp signs with the Detroit Red Wings
Contract: Five years, $28.125 million
The Red Wings continue to strengthen their rebuild with Andrew Copp, who scored 20 goals for the first time in his career last year with the Rangers.
D Ilya Lyubushkin signs with the Buffalo Sabres
D Olli Maatta signs with the Detroit Red Wings
F Max Domi signs with the Chicago Blackhawks
F Andreas Athanasiou signs with the Chicago Blackhawks
F Ilya Mikheyev signs with the Vancouver Canucks
Contract: Four years, $19 million
After having a career year with the Maple Leafs, Ilya Mikheyev gets his raise with the Canucks. While not a dynamic scorer, Mikheyev is a good depth piece for Vancouver’s bottom six.
G Jaroslav Halak signs with the New York Rangers
F Frank Vatrano signs with the Anaheim Ducks
G Dustin Tokarski signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins
G Darcy Kuemper signs with the Washington Capitals
Contract: Five years, $26.25 million
Fresh off of winning a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, Darcy Kuemper now takes the reins as the starter for Washington with a big pay day. After floundering for a few years without a bonafide starter, the Capitals have some stability in net.
