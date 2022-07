A man driving a Corvette was ticketed Friday morning after pulling into the path of a landscaping truck in The Villages, prompting a collision. The accident occurred at 7:14 a.m. when the Corvette was northbound on Canal Street and the landscaping truck was westbound on Bonita Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Largo, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO