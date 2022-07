ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Thursday, July 14, AlexRenew revealed the name of the new tunnel boring machine (TBM) that will be excavating a 2-mile tunnel from the beltway to the waterfront. What started with Saint Barbara in the 1800s is a tradition of naming TBMs after women. Two centuries ago, when there was no technology and not nearly as many safety precautions, construction workers would call on Saint Barbara for protection during their work. According to Karen Pallansch, CEO for AlexRenew, “Her influence grew and shifted to creating a long standing history of naming TBMs after women in her memory.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO