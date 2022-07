Law enforcement officers on Friday arrested two suspects in connection to the spate of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in which two people were killed and three others wounded. Police were initally searching for a single gunman who unleashed the five-hour wave of violence in the early hours of 11 July, the same day the convenience store company celebrated its 95th anniversary, but ultimatley arrested both 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that the arrestees, who both live in the Los Angeles area and may be charged with other crimes committed...

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO