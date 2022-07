WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One woman is in custody and another person is being sought in connection to a man found dead on a roadside the night of July 10. According to Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Terry Beard was found dead on the side of the road with a gunshot wound in the Bells Store Road and Patterson Road area near McKenzie.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO