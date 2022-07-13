Summers County child murdered, State Police investigating

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early evening, deputies took a stolen dirt bike complaint on Bachman road in Beckwith. After speaking with the juvenile owner of the dirt bike and the parents, as well as canvassing the neighborhood, deputies were able to determine a possible location. Deputies found the dirt bike at a residence on Dempsey Rd. Deputies made contact with an individual inside the home who gave a full confession stating he had stolen the dirt bike earlier in the afternoon. The dirt bike was returned to the juvenile.

4 DAYS AGO