Summers County child murdered, State Police investigating

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An investigation is underway after an elderly man and woman were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that the two were found at a residence in Sissonville on the 3300 block of Walker Dr. 13 News has a crew on its way to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies reported arresting a man Saturday night after finding 115 grams of methamphetamine in a U-Haul truck. Joseph Eads, 37, of St. Albans faces the felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
NETTIE, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nicholas County. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 on WV Route 20 near the Cheer Lane intersection in Nettie. Troopers say a pickup truck with two occupants crossed into the opposite lane and struck a log truck head-on.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The region has seen several disturbing cases of child abuse and the deaths of two children in recent years, officials report. Authorities say it is time for change to the Child Protective Services Reporting system. One Summers County neighborhood in Forrest Hill was stunned on...
LOGAN, W.Va. — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman in Logan County. State Police said the 26 year old woman was driving on Route 10 between Logan and Man at around 2 p.m. Thursday when she lost control of her car and struck a concrete barrier. The vehicle flipped multiple times.
SHADY SPRING, WV (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon woman who died “under suspicious circumstances” in 2002 is now suspected to have been murdered by her partner, according to a news release from the police department. Abingdon officials stated that Derek Wayne Journell, now 51, had been dating the victim when he was 31 years old. The victim […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person has been transported to the hospital after a crash on I-79S on Sunday near Mink Shoals. Kanawha metro says that the crash involved one vehicle. The call came in around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. No lanes are closed at this time. There is no...
UPDATE: SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A four-year-old was found dead on Tuesday with multiple stab wounds. According to WCHS-TV, Court records said a Summers County couple were charged with murdering their 4-year-old daughter after they plotted to kill the girl and the husband stabbed her. Rusty and Rebakah...
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County ranchers have been reunited with cattle stolen from their property. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday with the victims of the stolen cattle from Snowville, as a cattle delivery company pulled in to offload the cattle back into the field from which they were stolen.
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:24 p.m. 7/13/22. Court records said a Summers County couple were charged with murdering their 4-year-old daughter after they plotted to kill the girl and the husband stabbed her. Rusty and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill were arrested after the body...
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father have been charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police report. Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead. Investigators determined the girl’s parents,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early evening, deputies took a stolen dirt bike complaint on Bachman road in Beckwith. After speaking with the juvenile owner of the dirt bike and the parents, as well as canvassing the neighborhood, deputies were able to determine a possible location. Deputies found the dirt bike at a residence on Dempsey Rd. Deputies made contact with an individual inside the home who gave a full confession stating he had stolen the dirt bike earlier in the afternoon. The dirt bike was returned to the juvenile.
UPDATE 11:15 a.m. (7/15/22): After traveling to Buchanan County to help with search, rescue, and cleanup efforts following flash flooding and landslides, first responders from across southwest and central Virginia are returning home. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department announced during the afternoon hours on Thursday, July 14 that...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man faces felony charges of Forgery in relation to instances from earlier in the year. According to reports from Corporal Bostic, Christopher Greathouse made two mobile deposits on February 28, 2022 totalling $550.00. The deposits were made using checks owned by...
UPDATE (July 13, 2022, 9:33 a.m.) – A third male-juvenile suspect was charged with Arson and Conspiracy. The male juvenile is also being held in juvenile detention facility. The investigation is considered complete. ORIGINAL (July 12, 2022, 12:30 p.m.) SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Two men are facing felony...
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The Mercer County Courthouse was struck by lightning during a storm on Tuesday, July 13, 2022. A lightning bolt struck the communications antenna that sat on top of the courthouse building. Chief Deputy Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said this is a shocking event to happen. “Quite a bit of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies will be featured on the new law enforcement reality show, “On Patrol: Live” on the cable TV channel, REELZ. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced some of their deputies will be featured in the Half Moon Pictures show in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
