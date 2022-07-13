ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu appoints Michael Cox a 44th Commissioner of the Boston Police Department

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvQ7p_0geK4wdg00

BOSTON – Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointment of Roxbury native and former Dorchester resident Michael Cox as the 44th Commissioner of the Boston Police Department. Cox currently serves as the Chief of Police of the Ann Arbor Police Department in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Prior to his appointment to that position in 2019, Cox was a 30-year veteran of the Boston Police Department. He will begin serving in his new role on August 15, 2022.

“Having grown up here, having served in many roles within the Boston Police Department and roles elsewhere, Chief Cox is uniquely positioned to build the public safety infrastructure that Boston deserves,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “He will continue building on the community trust and community policing that our city has led on for decades.”

“I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to come back home and serve the citizens of Boston,” said Michael Cox, incoming Boston Police Department Commissioner. “The Boston Police Department needs to look like the communities which we serve and include every resident to hear what is important so we can serve better. I took on public service because I wanted to help the public and give back to the communities in which I lived.”

Cox’s appointment follows a six month search spearheaded by the Boston Police Commissioner Search Committee chaired by retired Justice Geraldine Hines of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. The other members of the Committee are former Commissioner Ed Davis of the Boston Police Department, Executive Director Abrigal Forrester of Teen Empowerment, Senior Pastor Bishop William E. Dickerson II of Greater Love Tabernacle Church, and Professor of Law and Deputy Director of Research & Policy Jasmine Gonzales Rose of the Center of Anti-Racist Research at Boston University.

The Search Committee’s public engagement process began with two public listening sessions–one on January 20, 2022 and one on January 26, 2022–and a multilingual community survey. The Search Committee also met with community stakeholders to inform the hiring process, including representatives from Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers (MAMLEO), representatives from Latino Law Enforcement Group of Boston (LLEGO), leadership of the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society, and the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, civilian staff, former and current female-identifying officers in the Police Department, youth groups in Boston, members of the Boston City Council, criminal justice and police reform experts, representatives from several immigrant-serving community organizations, members of the former Boston Police Reform Task Force, former Chiefs of Police from Boston and other major U.S. cities, and City representatives from various offices, including the Office of Returning Citizens, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement, and the Office of Black Male Advancement.

Following three months of community listening sessions, the Boston Police Commissioner Search Committee released an application and job description for the position, calling for candidates prepared to “inspire the confidence and trust of Boston’s diverse communities.” The Committee drafted the job description to be a direct reflection of the comments and ideas generated during public and stakeholder listening sessions. Following the release of the job description, the Search Committee worked with the Police Executive Research Forum to assess, vet, and narrow the pool of candidates. After a series of interviews, the Committee recommended finalists to the Mayor, who made the final selection of Michael Cox to be the Commissioner of the Boston Police Department.

“Through our public listening sessions and meetings with a wide variety of community stakeholders, elected officials, academics and representatives of the law enforcement community, we heard our charge loud and clear,” said Justice Geraldine Hines. “This City is ready for a leader of the Boston Police Department who will embrace reform and lead the Department in a way that brings a fresh vision of public safety to Boston’s culturally, racially, and economically diverse neighborhoods. I am confident that Michael Cox is the right person for the moment in our city’s history and that he will serve with the utmost integrity.”

Cox last served in BPD as the Bureau Chief and Superintendent of the Bureau of Professional Development, overseeing the Boston Police Academy, the Firearms Training Unit, the Police Cadet Unit, Recruit training and in-service training for all sworn Boston Police personnel.

He served a total of 15 years on the Command Staff in a variety of positions. Cox served as the commander of the Operations Division, primarily responsible for the Emergency 9-1-1 Response Services for the City of Boston. In addition, he was previously assigned to the head of Internal Affairs as the Assistant Bureau Chief of Professional Standards, Zone Commander of Area E, and the Commander of the Forensic Division and Assistant Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Investigative Services.

Before his Command Staff assignments at the Boston Police Department, Cox worked as a Sergeant Detective in the Intelligence Unit where he performed Dignitary Protection duties, served as the liaison to the U.S. Secret Service, and as a supervisor assigned to the Joint Terrorist Task Force. At this rank, he also served assignments in the Internal Affairs, Recruit Investigations, and Audit & Review Units. As a Police Officer, Cox worked in Area B-3 until joining the City-wide Anti-Gang Violence Unit. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1995. Cox is a two-time Medal of Honor recipient and received numerous other Commendations and awards while serving in the Boston Police Department.

Cox is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum and holds degrees from Providence College in Business Management, Curry College where he obtained a Master’s in Criminal Justice, and Boston University’s Questrom School of Business where he obtained an MBA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – July 18th

Enjoy a free outdoor concert on Monday, July 18th with the Soul City Band at Medal of Honor Park at 7pm. Bring a chair or blanket! The ParkARTS outdoor neighborhood summer concerts are presented in City of Boston parks and made possible by presenting sponsor Bank of America with additional support provided by Berklee College of Music.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 7 Channel Center

The Boston Planning and Development Agency is hosting a meeting on Wednesday, July 27th from 6pm-8pm to discuss 7 Channel Center. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3yKuRZd Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 823 0992. Project Description:. 7 CC 73 Owner, LLC (the “Proponent”) proposes to redevelop 7 Channel...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

New Vet in the Neighborhood: Bond Vet

Bond Vet’s first Boston clinic is officially open in Seaport, and they can’t wait to meet you and your furry BFFs. Bond Vet is offering the Southie community an exclusive promotion — use code SOUTHIE when you book online and get your first exam for free!. Plus,...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – July 14th

From Mudslides to Miami Vices, it’s all right here in our roundup!. It’s so important to support our local small business community! Pick up a gift or treat yourself to something nice! You’ll be supporting local business. So really, it’s a win/win! Check out our roundup!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Two South Boston Businesses Have Closed For Good

We are sad to report that two local businesses have closed their doors this week. The old school stable for late night snacks, South Boston Chinese Restaurant on West Broadway closed for good early this week. You could eat your chicken fingers and fried rice in one of the many orange formica booths. It was open until 2am, seven nights a week, so it was no stranger to tipsy patrons of the neighboring bars. Which leads us to this question. With Certified Meatball Company still vacant and now South Boston Chinese closed, will the Broadway Restaurant Group create another neighborhood hot spot? Hmmm…more to follow.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Geraldine Hines
Caught in Southie

BPD Investigation Update: South Boston Man Arrested Wanted in Connection to Recent Indecent Assault in South Boston

Officers assigned to District C-6 arrested Derek Leslie, 32, of South Boston, on a warrant issued out of South Boston District Court for one count of Indecent Assault and Battery. Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Issue Warning Following Recent Reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries in South Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Seaport Sweat For A Cause with Elite Fitness

This Sunday, July 17 (10am-11am) Boston Seaport will host a special Seaport Sweat For A Cause class with Elite Fitness, to help benefit the BCLA-McCormack school in Dorchester. As Boston Public Schools move to a K-6 and 7-12 model, the McCormack Middle School and Boston Community Leadership Academy High School...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public#Politics Local
Caught in Southie

City of Boston Announces New Polling Locations Following October Reprecincting

Boston, MA – Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced new proposed polling locations based off of the precinct realignment completed last year. The precincts were redrawn across the city in October to increase voting accessibility by distributing voters equitably across precincts. The City previously created 20 new voting precincts for the upcoming fall elections, increasing the number of voting precincts from 255 to 275. Tomorrow at 10 a.m, the Board of Election Commissioners will meet to certify new polling locations, nomination papers, and initiative petitions, and other election matters.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
Caught in Southie

The Legend of the Lady in Black

Gather ’round and let us tell you the tale – a ghost story, if you will – of the Legend of the Lady in Black. But first, the history of Fort Warren – the backdrop of this creepy tale. According to BostonHarborIslands.org, Fort Warren was completed...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
News Break
Politics
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 776 Summer Street

The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a community meeting on Wednesday, August 3rd from 6pm-7:30pm. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3OKawrT Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 809 0443. Project Description:. The BPDA is hosting a Virtual Public Meeting for the 776 Summer Street. – Phase 1...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Paul F. Burke as Fire Commissioner

BOSTON – Thursday, June 30, 2022- Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointment of longtime Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke as Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. He will officially begin in his new role tomorrow. “Paul is a trusted leader in this department and has served in many...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy