Seventy-seven minutes - that's how long it took police in Uvalde, Texas, to act when an armed man entered the Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The Austin American-Statesman, in partnership with KVUE TV, obtained the full video from security cameras in the school hallway. They decided to present it to the public for full view. That video captures exactly what happened and what didn't in the school's hallways during that period of time. And the decision to publish and broadcast has sparked a ferocious backlash from relatives and a debate among journalists. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins us.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO