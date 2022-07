In a series like Game of Thrones and the upcoming prequel series House of Dragons, there's an epic amount of mythos and lore to be covered. With House of Dragons taking place 200 years before the original series, nods and references to things to come are of course going to be sprinkled in. One of those appeared to be the catspaw dagger that Arya Stark had when she killed the Night King. Except that wasn't the dagger that Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower on the Game of Thrones prequel, is holding in the trailer.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO