Ankeny, Centennial softball seasons end in regional finals

The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial softball teams had their seasons come to a close Tuesday night in regional finals.

Ankeny took on Southeast Polk and fell 4-3, while Centennial lost to Linn-Mar 9-5.

Southeast Polk jumped to a 3-0 lead after three innings, but the Hawks tied it up with a three-run fourth inning. The Rams were able to add on one more run in the fifth to take the win.

The Hawks hit .385 in the game compared with the Rams’ .160 batting average, but Ankeny also had four errors.

Leading Ankeny was senior Ashtyn Billings, who finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and one run batted in.

Ankeny Centennial led 4-2 after the fifth inning, but a rough sixth inning saw the Lions score seven runs. Jordyn Kennedy had a two-run double in the fifth to give the Jags their 4-2 lead.

Centennial baseball competes for state

The Ankeny Centennial baseball team beat Mason City 2-1 on Monday in a substate semfiinal.

Centennial was down 1-0 most of the game until the final inning, when the Jaguars scored their two runs to win. Leading the team was junior Damin Churchman, whose 2-run single was the game winner.

Junior pitcher Easton Pratt also had a solid game, with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Centennial was set to play in the substate championship against Johnston on Wednesday night.

Ankeny baseball ends season

The Ankeny baseball team saw its season end after the Hawks fell to Indianola 8-5 on Monday in the substate semifinals.

The Indians took an early 4-3 lead in the first inning and added to it in the second, making it 7-4 after two.

Senior Tamden Webb-Tate led the Hawks in the loss with two RBIs, while junior Jamison Patton also had a solid game going 2 for 2 at the plate for an RBI as well.

Senior pitcher Sam Andrews had 10 strikeouts in six innings.