Grovetown man dies at the Columbia County Detention Center

A Grovetown man was found dead Tuesday night after being booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

Broderick Anthony Lovette, 31, was processed into the Columbia County Detention Center on Tuesday for failure to appear on previous charges of aggravated assault and drug possession.

Around midnight, a deputy found Lovette unresponsive and CPR was administered until EMS arrived, according to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

EMS was unable to revive him, according to the release. Coroner Vernon Collins has scheduled an autopsy.

The sheriff's office said there were "no obvious signs of trauma" and no foul play is suspected.

Lovette is the second area inmate to die in recent weeks.

On June 30, Brian O'Neal Fitzgerald, 51, died after collapsing at the Burke County Detention Center.

At 9:23 p.m., Burke County EMA went to the detention center after Fitzgerald complained of discomfort in his chest. He collapsed and was slow to respond to verbal commands, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Burke EMA began CPR, but he died at Burke Medical Center forty minutes later.

The Coroner’s Office was notified and "preliminary indications are that Fitzgerald died of an apparent heart attack," according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.