Business

Twitter Complaint Demonstrates That Every Lawyer, Everywhere, Always Is Smarter Than Elon Musk

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Twitter has sued Elon Musk, filing a complaint drafted by Wachtell and Wilson Sonsini litigators. But as Twitter delivers over 60 pages of thoroughly brutal allegations painting Musk’s business acumen as only slightly removed from handing a seal three beach balls and several billion dollars, my primary takeaway from...

Comments / 21

Jim O
2d ago

The problem for Twitter isn't Musk it's the SEC. If Musk can get the courts to force Twitter to produce the bot data and it's considerably more than 5% then this whole things flips to Musk's advantage. If Twitter starts having SEC reporting issues that is very problematic for them. Musk wants them to have issues before closing otherwise it's kind of moot. Yes he waived a lot but he's claiming a material breach. The court will have to look at that. The court may want Twitter to produce the data. It's a gamble for Musk but that's what he does.

11
NannaDirtyKnees
3d ago

Lmfaoooo if this isn’t a cope article by a butthurt urinalist, I don’t know what is! 😂😂😂😂

20
Linda Walker
2d ago

I would make Twitter for republicans only!! Every time i voice my opinion about democrats they block me. One time I was on Twitter and I was twittering Dan on Fox. They cut into my conversation and told me I couldn’t talk like I was. All I said was Pelosi is a sickMinded person

6
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
abovethelaw.com

Senators Klobuchar And Warren Are Mad That Meta Is Taking Down Abortion Posts; If They Were Serious, They’d Protect Section 230

Almost exactly a year ago, Senator Amy Klobuchar (with Senator Ben Ray Lujan) introduced a bill to create a giant hole in Section 230 for “medical misinformation.” The bill would make social media sites like Facebook and Instagram potentially liable for any “health misinformation” found on their platforms. Of course, as we explained at the time, this is a horrifically dangerous idea on multiple levels. First, since there is no set definition of “medical misinformation” (and, in times of rapidly changing information, like a pandemic, accurate information may initially be labeled misinformation), it means that websites will be much more aggressive in taking down content. Second, it opens the door to widespread abuse because whoever is in power gets to determine what is, and what is not “medical misinformation” (the bill gave that role to whoever was the Secretary of Health and Human Services).
