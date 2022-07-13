ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak opens ticket sales from Burlington to NYC

By Blaise Siefer, Burlington Free Press
The wait is over: You can now buy Amtrak tickets for travel between Burlington and New York City, which includes stops in Vergennes and Middlebury.

Daily service on the Ethan Allen Express begins on Friday, July 29 at 10:10 a.m. at Union Station in Burlington.

Passengers can purchase tickets on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or at 1-800-USA-RAIL. Ticket prices from Middlebury and Vergennes begin at $72, while the fare from Burlington begins at $75. Amtrak will offer 50% promotional fares on the Ethan Allen Express this summer.

The Ethan Allen Express will depart Burlington (BTN) daily at 10:10 a.m. and arrive in Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station in New York City (NYP) at 5:45 p.m.

Northbound, the train will depart New York City at 2:21 p.m. and arrive in Burlington at 9:55 p.m.

Onboard, passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi and a café car. Small pets will be allowed on most trains, and bikes can be stored with a reservation and a $20 fee.

Vermont has committed more than $115 million in state and federal funds to enable the Amtrak project, Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.

Contact Blaise Siefer at 978-505-4363 or BSiefer@freepressmedia.com.

