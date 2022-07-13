ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter arrested, accused of perjury

EVANSVILLE , Ind . — The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was shot and killed in his driveway in 2019 was arrested Tuesday and accused of perjury.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

According to a document signed by Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman, "there is probable cause to establish (Fox-Doerr) committed the offense of perjury while testifying before a Vanderburgh County grand jury" on Monday.

Previously: Charges against wife of slain Evansville firefighter Robbie Doerr dismissed

Fox-Doerr was previously arrested in 2019 and accused of obstruction of justice and false informing after police claimed she deleted a call on her cell phone the night of her husband's shooting. Those charges were later dropped.

There was no indication Wednesday that the preliminary perjury charge is related to the death of Robert Doerr. The 51-year-old, longtime firefighter was found dead in his driveway in the 2700 block of Oakley Street just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2019.

EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray referred the Courier & Press to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office, which declined to comment.

"The grand jury is part of an ongoing investigation," spokeswoman Jess Powers said.

Fox-Doerr and several neighbors called 911 that night after hearing a flurry of gunshots.

No suspects were officially named in the shooting.

More on Robert Doerr: One year after Evansville firefighter's killing, his family still seeks answers

However, on the one-year-anniversary of Doerr's death in 2020, Evansville police named Larry A. Richmond Sr. as a "person of interest" in the case. EPD Detective Blake Keen said Richmond Sr. had a relationship with the Doerr family at the time Doerr was killed.

Richmond was later sentenced to five years in prison in an unrelated federal firearms case. He's never been charged in connection with the Doerr shooting.

