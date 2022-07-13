ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon s show in Jefferson City, MO Oct 23, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon presale code everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Everybody with this presale code will have the...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
933kwto.com

Trial Date Set for Terry Ewens of Eldon

A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home. Terry Ewens of Eldon is set to stand trial in March of next year on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Jefferson City, MO
Entertainment
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Napoleon, MO
lakeexpo.com

4683 Harbor Heights Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Late Night Accident Sends Man from Roach to the ER

A 32-year-old from Roach is injured late Thursday night in a one-vehicle accident on highway-42 at the Brushy Branch Cutt Off in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by Ricky Rembold traveled off the roadway and started sliding before returning to the roadway and traveling off the other side striking a tree. Rembold suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. It’s unknown if Rembold was wearing a seat belt at the time. The highway patrol also says that Rembold faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.
ROACH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Efren Ramirez
Person
Jon Heder
KIX 105.7

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Three dead after crash outside of Sturgeon Saturday morning

Three people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning. The two vehicle crash happened just outside of Sturgeon on Missouri Highway 22 and Highway Y. When ABC 17 News Crews arrived at the crash at 4 a.m, they saw multiple emergency crews examing the vehicles involved in the crash.
STURGEON, MO
krcgtv.com

Three killed in Boone County crash Saturday

BOONE COUNTY — Three people were killed in a crash in Boone County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 2:01 a.m. on MO Highway 22 west of Route Y. The crash happened when Amy Henrichsen of Laddonia, 38,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southern Boone School District places superintendent on leave

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Southern Boone School District has placed its superintendent on leave. In a letter sent out to families and students, the school district announced that Superintendent Chris Felmlee was placed on leave Thursday. The school district didn't provide a reason why Felmlee was placed on leave or when he might return to the position.
ASHLAND, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
fox4kc.com

Drought expands across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest drought monitor shows that a short term drought continues to grow across a good portion of Missouri. Severe drought now extends along the Interstate 70 corridor from the Kansas City metro east into Columbia. The drought monitor is released every Thursday from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews working to clear crash on Interstate 70 west of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are working to clear a crash from Interstate 70 west of Columbia on Friday afternoon. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 1:20 p.m. about the crash in the westbound lanes near the 122-mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews The post Crews working to clear crash on Interstate 70 west of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

MISSING PERSON from Camdenton – Brian Byrd, 50

CAMDENTON, Mo.– Camdenton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brian Byrd, 50. Byrd is described as a white male with grey hair, blue eyes, 185 pounds and 6’2″. Byrd was last seen wearing a light blue Cardinal t-shirt, blue jeans and closed-toe black sandals. He left in a black Lexus with a Missouri license reading EB0Z4G.
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy