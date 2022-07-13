ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend police investigating South Michigan Street homicide. Here's what we know.

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating the homicide of a man at a South Michigan Street home.

South Bend officers were called to 1910 South Michigan, between Calvert and Bowman streets, on reports of three shots being fired in the area around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were already in the area when they heard shots fired, Capt. Jason Biggs said. Officers found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who later died.

Police Wednesday afternoon identified the victim of the shooting as 55-year-old Jon Senour, who lived in South Bend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyyQw_0geK1Zdi00

Police are currently looking for one suspect who attempted to drive away from the scene, hitting at least two cars in the process. The drivers of the other vehicles were unharmed and are cooperating with the police, Biggs said.

Biggs said police believe Senour was from the area and have spoken to several people who knew him as well as his family.

Detectives with the department's Violent Crimes Unit as well as members of the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office were on the scene Wednesday morning investigating the incident and had blocked off a dirt driveway between two houses. Officers appeared to be focused on a car in the alley behind the homes.

Officers have canvassed the area for surveillance cameras and said it is an ongoing investigation.

Tribune reporter Alysa Guffey contributed to this report.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police investigating South Michigan Street homicide. Here's what we know.

