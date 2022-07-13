Old Course that stands test of time at modern British Open

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points. With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons. He also won the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.

