Longtime advocates for access to public records in Iowa expressed concern this week about new administrative rules proposed by the Iowa Public Information Board. The draft rules would spell out requirements for acknowledging and responding "promptly" to public records requests, but would also create a new excuse for government bodies that fail to provide timely access to records. Nothing in Iowa's open records statute, known as Chapter 22, authorizes the board's proposed language on "unforeseen circumstances," nor is that concept consistent with Iowa Supreme Court precedent.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO