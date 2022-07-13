ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Young confident 49ers 'dream' offense ideal for Lance to thrive

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATELINE, Nev. -- While traveling around the country in his role as a TV analyst, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young has formed his own ideas about the NFL systems in which quarterbacks can thrive. That is why he believes Trey Lance is in an ideal situation...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Stateline#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#The Los Angeles Rams#The Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
Yardbarker

Trainer: Sammy Watkins 'going to go be a No. 1 in Green Bay'

The Green Bay Packers made one of their biggest wide receiver free agent signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took a step to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal in the middle of April.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Marquette King: Jon Gruden cut me without meeting me, I think it was hate

Former Raiders punter Marquette King, who said recently that he believes discrimination ended his tenure as one of the NFL’s few Black punters, says that when Jon Gruden was hired as Raiders head coach, King’s fate was sealed. King said on 95.7 The Game that he thought he...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1

A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team’s icons should not only be appealing to the eye but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports. With how well-known these clubs are, some of these […] The post The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans settle with 30 women arising from alleged misconduct of Deshaun Watson

The Texans are doing what Deshaun Watson should have done. The team is resolving all cases against it, quickly. Via KPRC 2 in Houston, the Texans have negotiated settlement agreements with 30 women who had potential claims against the team, arising from the alleged misconduct of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Seahawks seeking rebound and a QB entering training camp

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington LAST YEAR: Seattle endured its worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure, missing the playoffs for just the third time in his 12 seasons in charge. Seattle finally experienced life without QB Russell Wilson because of a finger injury that cost him three games. The Seahawks will learn more about life without Wilson after he was dealt in a blockbuster trade with Denver during the offseason. S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (neck) and CB Tre Brown (knee) all had their seasons cut short by major injuries. Seattle did close the season with wins in four of its last six, highlighted by the best stretch of RB Rashaad Penny’s young career. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy