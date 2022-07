WYSO Morning News Update for July 15, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. COVID-19 transmission risk level "High" in Montgomery County. The COVID-19 transmission risk level for Montgomery County has been raised to high. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the risk level due to increasing COVID infections in the county in the past several weeks.Greene County’s risk level was raised to High earlier this week.The CDC recommends people in Montgomery and Greene County wear masks indoors and update their COVID vaccines and boosters. Preble, Darke, Clark, and Hamilton counties currently are at medium risk levels, while other counties in southwest Ohio are at low.

