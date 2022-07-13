Houston’s International Owl Center has a new ambassador, a 7-week-old burrowing owl 00:32

HOUSTON, Minn. -- The International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota has a new ambassador.

Who, you ask?

Her name is Bea and she's a 7-week-old burrowing owl.

The owl center has posted videos on Facebook, showing Bea's flexible neck and another when she was 4 weeks old, curiously looking at a worm.

When she first arrived at the center, she needed to quarantine for a week. But she's now greeting visitors.

More information on the International Owl Center's website .