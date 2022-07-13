Hospital CEO Boston inducted as new Illinois College trustee

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the past 12 years, Amy Albers has helped Jacksonville High School graduates to pay it forward. “I have really enjoyed getting to know our alumni, so many generous people that want to help the next generation of Crimsons,” Albers said. “I try to reconnect them with their time at Jacksonville High School. Sometimes they need to be reminded what it meant to them and what they could do for the next generation of Crimsons, but many times people step up and say ‘what can I do'?”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO