Lubbock woman, Amarillo child die, 2 others die in crash in Gonzales County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: The deceased suspect in this morning’s officer involved shooting has been identified as John Todd Bigham, 53-year-old male. Sunday morning just after 7:00 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Hawthorne on a male standing outside shooting a gun and hitting at least one other residence.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO