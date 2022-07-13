ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lubbock woman, Amarillo child die, 2 others die in crash in Gonzales County

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 4 days ago
Four people died and three were injured - including individuals from Lubbock and Amarillo - in a crashes in Gonzales County Wednesday...

