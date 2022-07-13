Clearcreek Township police officer shot Tuesday in Warren County has been identified

Here's what we know about a Tuesday night domestic violence incident that left one man dead and a Clearcreek Township police officer in stable but critical condition.

Police identified the police officer shot in the incident as Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney.

What happened Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township?

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said two of his officers responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday evening in the 5900 block of Ohio 48. A male subject was ramming his wife's car with an ATV, Terrill said.

The man shot one of the responding officers in the head. The suspect was shot and killed by a female officer who also responded to the scene.

The chief said his department has had other calls at the Ohio 48 location, but did not say whether they have specifically had issues with Evers.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has stepped in to investigate as a fatal officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

What do we know about the officer who was shot?

The officer, identified as Eric Ney, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he was in stable but critical condition in the intensive care unit, Enquirer Media partner Fox19 reported. Terrill said Ney has been with the department for 14 years.

Who is the man who was killed?

Mark Evers, 65, has been identified as the suspect. He died of at least one gunshot wound, according to the Warren County coroner. Evers' autopsy will be performed Wednesday at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

What's happening now?

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. The Warren County Prosecutor's Office will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Terrill said police cruiser video footage of the incident will be released during that press conference.

What don't we know yet?

The Enquirer has asked for a number of public records including the incident report, 911 calls and previous calls for service to the address from the agencies involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.