Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Ilya Samsonov to 1-Year Contract

By Scott Roche
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators in a trade on Monday and that all but confirmed that their starter Jack Campbell was going to hit free agency. Murray has had trouble in his career staying healthy and Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas picked up...

