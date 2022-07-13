ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, SD

Wood truss manufacturing facility to start construction in Hartford in September

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
A new 60,612-square feet plant and office facility will be opening next year on the north side of Hartford.

Black Tie Components, which will build wood floor trusses, wood roof trusses and prefabricated wall panels is scheduled to start operations in June of 2023.

Construction is expected to begin in September. Robbie Veurink, who owns the company with his brother Eric, said they plan to employ up to 33 people in 2023, with plans in place to increase that to more than 70 in 2026. That will include management, sales team, engineers and production teams.

Without equipment, the building cost around $5M to build, Robbie Veurink said.

One of the company's goals for the new facility is to provide fully-engineered products for building systems. Robbie, who is a structural engineer and is also a partner with Midwest Engineering Company, said that the new facility is also focused on customer service.

"The current industry is lacking capacity, and it presented a good opportunity for growth within our realm, or our world of construction," Veurink said.

Across the country, Veurink said that truss lead times have gone out as far as six months. He said he's also heard of instances where people ship floor and roof trusses to Florida from the Midwest.

"With labor issues that everyone's having with the lowest unemployment you can possibly get probably, more automation is going to come into this world and more modular construction, stuff like that," Robbie said. "So, we plan to continue to expand and grow this throughout the years to decrease the in-field construction needs and modulate as much as we can."

Truss lead times have gone out as far as six months across the United States, Veurink said. With the new business, Black Tie Components will be able to curb that, he said.

In what Veurink called a "state-of-the-art" facility, there will be computers that pick up the lumber, sort the lumber, cut the lumber and deliver it through conveyors. It's expected that the facility will be able to build a roof truss every two to three minutes.

"There are a few other companies (locally), but what will set us apart is we have more automation," Robbie said.

Black Tie Components plans to ship regionally, from Rapid City to Minneapolis to Sioux City and Fargo.

"We're excited to get going," Veurink said.

