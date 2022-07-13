Jose Miranda hits a walk-off, three-run homer off Josh Hader to send the Brewers to a loss

MINNEAPOLIS – For eight innings Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers flirted with danger. Finally, danger struck back.

While the offense struggled to generate much of a threat, Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby worked in and out of traffic in his five innings, successfully dodging nearly all of it. Brad Boxberger did the same in his inning of work. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff runner, as well.

After leaving 13 runners on base through eight innings, the Minnesota Twins came through against the pitcher with the highest career percentage of runners stranded in baseball history.

Jose Miranda hit a walk-off, three-run homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning to send Milwaukee to a 4-1 loss and a series split at Target Field.

Hader allowed a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco and single to Max Kepler to bring the rookie Miranda to the plate. A 1-0 slider was left over the middle of the plate and Miranda didn’t miss it.

"We escaped several jams with the guys but they just had traffic every inning," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It felt like we were having to make big pitches. We made a bunch of big pitches and it eventually caught up to us."

Slider command abandoned Hader just one night after it was at its peak form. It was a pitch that he said he went back to a few too many times despite not having a feel for it, and it burned him.

"It’s a quick turnaround for me but I’m not going to use that as an excuse," Hader said. "Slider wasn’t working the way it was yesterday. Maybe trusted it a little bit too much. Slider to Kepler and he took it into right-center. Trying to squeeze them in back-to-back and (Miranda) took it for a homer."

The left-hander entered the day having stranded 87.7% of runners that reached base on him in his career, the highest mark of any pitcher ever.

Hader has now allowed six runs over his last four outings, spanning just three innings, after giving up three over his first 27 appearances of the season. He experienced a similar blip right before the all-star break last season, as well, and entered Wednesday with a .721 career OPS against in July; the next-highest month OPS split for Hader is .595 in September/October.

"I don't know if he's dragging. I think he's not making pitches," Counsell said. "

The Twins stranded at least one runner in every inning but the sixth, when Trevor Gott pitched an unblemished frame, and ninth. They tallied a run off Ashby with a two-out rally in the second as Ryan Jeffers walked, Alex Kiriloff reached on a hit-by-pitch and Gilberto Celestino dumped an 0-2 slider into the outfield for an RBI single.

Minnesota left two on in each of the next three innings, the last of which saw Gott relieve Ashby after 4⅓ innings. Ashby allowed six hits and 10 total base runners but was able to work out of each jam with strikeouts (he finished with five) and weak contact.

"That's kind of always the goal, is for soft contact or swing-and-miss stuff," Ashby said. "It needs to be a little more swing-and-miss. That's personally what I expect for myself. But just kept it locked in when we did get to two outs, not giving away pitches, uncompetitive pitches and walking guys."

The Brewers got on the board with Jace Peterson’s homer to lead off the third against Twins starter Joe Ryan.

"He's just doing everything," Counsell said of Peterson. "We're asking him to play different defensive positions daily and he's still doing a great job swinging the bat. We just didn't create the offense today."

Ryan allowed only one threat of a rally over 5⅓ innings, retiring the side in order four times, and worked out of it after allowing one-out walks to Peterson and Victor Caratini in the fifth.

Boxberger snapped a streak of allowing a run in three straight outings but required some deft work to do so, working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh.

He was aided in the inning by some strong defense. First, Jonathan Davis covered an expansive amount of ground in center to make a running grab as he crashed into the wall in left-center to rob Jorge Polanco of a go-ahead double. Then, with two outs and the bases full, Kolten Wong beat Luis Arraez to second with a headfirst dive to record an inning-ending force out.

"The defense definitely helped out," Boxberger said. "I definitely needed them a couple of times. They came through when I needed it."

The Brewers had two on with one out in the ninth but Peterson, for really the only time all series, was unable to come through and grounded into a double play. From there, Hader entered and the Twins were on him from the jump.

"I mean, it’s baseball," Hader said. "You dwell on these little errors here and there and you just get yourself in a hole so you just keep moving on. One-hundred sixty-two games for a reason. It’s a big deal that we lost today, but at the end of the day it’s just a little blip. It’s not really going to make or break anything."

That's the type of perspective necessary to get through the grind of a major-league season.

For the Brewers to get where they want, it will also be necessary to get the version of Hader they are used to seeing back.

