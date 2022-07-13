ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Fire damages home in east-central Sioux Falls

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
An early morning fire left a single-family home in east-central Sioux Falls damaged, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

At around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Nesmith Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Initial units arrived to discover the home with smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure, according to the press release from SFFR.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and rapidly conducted searches on all levels of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the release.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com

