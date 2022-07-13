Camp Taunton offers a summer of adventures far beyond the Silver City

Old Colony YMCA Camp Taunton is offering campers a summer full of new adventures.

Director Brittany Lanoue said campers make several field trips a week, including going to Water Wizz in Wareham, swimming at Houghton’s Pond in the Blue Hills and hiking at Massasoit State Park.

And the adventures will continue until late August, with plans to visit the Museum of Science in Boston, Brenton Point State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, and more.

Check out what campers have to look forward to, right here.

