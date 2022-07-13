ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. Teachers Assoc. backs Robyn Kennedy over Joseph Petty in Democratic primary

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — Robyn Kennedy's bid to succeed outgoing state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler got a boost Tuesday when she received an endorsement from the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

The union, which represents about 117,000 members across the state, made its recommendation just days after Kennedy decided to step down from her position at the YWCA of Central Massachusetts to focus on her bid for the state Senate.

“Robyn is deeply committed to fighting for the most vulnerable members of our communities and bringing voice to their struggles," said outgoing MTA President Merrie Najimy. "She knows that educators...are central to that mission and she will advocate on Beacon Hill for public education, from preschool through higher education. We need Robyn Kennedy in the Senate.”

Kennedy said she was "humbled and honored" by the endorsement for her campaign.

"Our educators and paraprofessionals invest in the future of every child and we must invest in them," Kennedy said. "I will always stand with our educators and I am grateful to have them standing with me and my campaign."

Kennedy is running against Mayor Joseph M. Petty, who has, thus far, outpaced the first time candidate in campaign fundraising and spending, and was also able to score a major endorsement from U.S. Sen Edward J. Markey at an event in Northborough in late June.

However, Kennedy has also received support from major figures in statewide Democratic politics including former Gov. Deval L. Patrick and former Lt. Gov. Timothy P. Murray, who hosted a fundraiser for her in Boston in June.

The primary is Sept. 6. The general election is Nov. 8.

As of Tuesday, Kennedy now has the endorsement of a union that represents over 400 local associations in the state.

Meantime, the Educational Association of Worcester, representing city educators, has not made an endorsement.

President Melissa Verdier, who took over the role from Roger Nugent July 1, said that the union does not take the MTA's lead on endorsements and instead follows its own process, which includes a legislative committee interviewing candidates and putting forth recommendations to elected delegates who then vote on which candidate to endorse.

"It's to really represent the membership," Verdier said. "It's really a democratic process and the president doesn't have a real vote in it."

She said that although she can voice her own personal opinion, she is going to instead let the membership, "tell the Worcester public who they want to endorse for certain seats."

Receiving the endorsement from the MTA, Kennedy said, was "powerful" for her and her campaign.

"I think it, for me, demonstrates the momentum and the energy and the focus of our campaign," Kennedy said "We've been very clear in our messaging and what our vision of, not only what our campaign is about, but about the priorities of this race."

