Wordle Will Soon Let You Sync Your Stats Across Devices

It's finally here: the "Halo Infinite" co-op beta is now open, and you can begin testing it right away. The lead-up to this has been rather long — after all, the game first went live in December 2021, but players have been unable to engage in co-op gameplay in the months since. Many might argue that the ability to tackle various missions with your friends is one of the cornerstones of the "Halo" franchise, so it's great to see it finally make it to the beta version of the game, to be implemented in the real deal once 343 Industries (the game studio behind "Halo Infinite") is satisfied with the results. The beta is only here for a limited time, though, and not all of the features are available for testing just yet.

