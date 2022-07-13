ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Journal

Two suspects charged in fatal shooting outside Craven County Courthouse, one faces death penalty

By Symone Graham, Sun Journal
 4 days ago

Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday morning, one of whom is facing the death penalty if convicted.

Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro first appeared in Craven County court Wednesday morning after he was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting Tuesday.

Judge Andrew Wigmore said Wright could be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison without parole for the murder charge. Wright also faces about 19 years in prison (231 months) for the two assault charges and about 39 years in prison (471 months) for the attempted murder charge.

Wright remains held in Craven County jail without bond and his next court date is scheduled for July 28.

Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22, of 223 Second Ave. in Vanceboro, was charged with accessory after the fact for first degree homicide and accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a New Bern Police Department news release.

Bryant is held in the Craven County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond. She has a first appearance in court Thursday.

Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, died of his gunshot injuries after he was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center to be treated Tuesday.

His brother, Jaheem Deshawn McDaniels, 21, remains in ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville under critical but stable condition, according to an update from Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas Wednesday morning.

Thomas said all three individuals involved in the shooting were initially inside the courthouse before the shooting occurred. Jaheem McDaniels was in court Tuesday for a few traffic violations, and Wright was at the courthouse for a friend's court case.

It is still unclear what the motive for the shooting was.

"We know a lot more than we can tell you right now because it's still an active investigation… but victims and the defendant now, in this case, were each at some point in the courthouse yesterday," he said. "They did not have any cases that were related to each other."

Craven County Sheriff Fred "Chip" Hughes said the incident happened "very quickly," and his deputies noticed a verbal altercation between the three before the shooting.

"A couple of my deputies did pick up on some body language, and that's their focus," he said. "Their courtroom security. They exchanged some words. My deputies didn’t go into detail about what was being said. There was some verbal altercation back and forth. Most of that happened once they got out to the street."

Hughes added Wright was never in the courthouse with the gun, and Thomas could not confirm whether Wright was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Thomas said due to the active investigation, no video surveillance from the courthouse will be released at this time.

"We're still in the process of interviewing witnesses," he said. "There were several eyewitnesses to this. We don’t want to put any information out that would interfere or cloud any particular statement that they may give."

Hughes said there will be an increased police presence at the courthouse due to the shooting incident.

"We're on heightened alert here today and probably will be for the rest of the week," he said.

Reporter Symone Graham covers local public safety for the Sun Journal. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way at sgraham@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Two suspects charged in fatal shooting outside Craven County Courthouse, one faces death penalty

