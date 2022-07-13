ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Stark County woman & 15-year-old charged in deadly Canton shooting

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
CANTON – Canton police have arrested a Stark County woman and a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Craig Blackshear.

"I just hope all parties involved are brought to justice, that's all I can say," Carlynn Scott, Blackshear's 38-year-old sister, told The Canton Repository a week after her brother's death.

Megan Coladonato, 36, listed in records as being from Canton and East Sparta, was arrested Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lawrence Road NE, according to police records filed in the case.

Coladonato faces one count of complicity to murder tied to the Blackshear's death.

A 15-year-old alleged accomplice is charged with murder, according to police and criminal complaints filed in Stark County Family Court.

Under Ohio law, the teen is now charged as a juvenile but he could be tried in court as a adult, a discretionary ruling to be made later by a juvenile court judge.

What happened to Craig Blackshear?

According to police records, Blackshear was shot around 10:20 p.m. July 7 on the porch of a home in the 1800 block of Fourth Street NW.

Coladonato is accused of aiding the teen during Blackshear's shooting by stoking an argument between herself and the victim, leading to the teenage boy shooting Blackshear multiple times, according to police records.

The woman and the teen then left the scene, according to court records.

Blackshear was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

"My brother was definitely not the type of person who deserved to be taken off of this earth like that," Scott said.

She said her brother was friendly, always laughing and smiling.

Scott said she did not know the woman or the teenager accused of the shooting.

"I never heard of her until now," Scott said. "I don't know what kind of relationship they had."

A candlelight vigil was held by family and community members on July 11 at Fourth Street NW and Lincoln Avenue NW.

Canton Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

Comments / 1

 

