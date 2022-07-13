ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
54-hour closure on I-41 between Watertown Plank Road, Burleigh postponed

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
The 54-hour closure of I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

The closure was supposed to go into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. Now, it will have to be rescheduled.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic will be diverted off the freeway at Watertown Plank Road and at Burleigh, with the primary detour route being WIS 100. Even with the detour, drivers are encouraged to find a different route, further away from the closure to help avoid traffic delays.

WisDOT said the closure will allow for crews to place new beams for the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over I-41. However, additional work will be done in the area as well.

