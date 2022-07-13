Strickland will seek third term if Memphis voters approve term limit referendum

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will seek reelection next year if Memphis voters approve a referendum extending term limits for the mayor and city council. (Daily Memphian file)

The referendum extending the number of consecutive four-year terms from two to three will appear on the Aug. 4 ballot. Early voting begins Friday, July 15.

