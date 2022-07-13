ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

19-Year-Old Shot in Columbus Drive-By

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1000 Block of South James Road on Saturday. The...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

WDTN

Ohio woman caught in crossfire, killed in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Saturday evening on the east side of Columbus after being caught in the middle of a shooting, according to Columbus Police. Police say the shooting was reported on the 3200 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:41 p.m. Lelia King, 30,...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police looking for tips after 3 men open fire on South Linden couple, killing woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives investigating a 2021 homicide are searching for the men responsible for a South Linden shooting that left a woman dead. On July 16, 2021, 31-year-old Supreia Wilson and her boyfriend, 41-year-old James Wilson, were sitting on the front steps of their Grasmere Avenue home when three men jumped out of a black car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead, two injured after shooting in Hilltop sports bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting overnight Saturday inside a sports bar in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Police say they received reports of the shooting just after 2 a.m. at Cain’s Sports Bar on the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue. According to […]
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are on the scene following a shooting in the Hilltop Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Terrace Avenue. According to officials, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Dispatchers say this was possibly a drive-by...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Road Rage Incident Turned Violent in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a suspect after a road rage incident on Hudson Street turned violent. According to the Columbus Police Department, on July 1st, at approximately 6:50 P.M. the suspect was traveling as a passenger in a red Toyota Matrix with a California license plate.
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop drive-by shooting leaves one in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A drive-by shooting in the Hilltop has left one person in critical condition. At approximately 12:04 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of South Terrace Avenue, where they found a man lying on a porch with gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen caught in crossfire of two gunmen in Columbus while another shot in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Columbus homeless shelter

UPDATE: In a Saturday morning announcement, Columbus Police said the suspect, Christopher O. Smith, was arrested just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday near Sullivant Ave. and Warren Ave. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday. Read below for a full report on this shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the east side of Columbus, according to police. Police say officers went to the intersection at North Nelson Road and East Broad Street just after 9:00 a.m. on the report of a crash involving two vehicles. One person was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ShotSpotter helps Columbus police find man hit by overnight gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police were close enough to hear when a man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, but they used technology to narrow their search. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Eakin and Kingsford roads, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two arrested after Ohio State University dorm burglary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are in Franklin County jail after being arrested in connection with a burglary from an Ohio State University residence hall last week. Ace Powers, 32, and Marquice Youngken, 30, are both charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, in connection with the burglary, which was reported Tuesday, July 12.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy dead after fire at Hilltop apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 13-year-old boy died Friday, three days after a fire at a Hilltop apartment in the 800 block of Wedgewood Dr. in southwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department. Three victims with injuries were taken to OSU Hospital. The status of the other two victims is unknown. The three victims were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the 3000 Block of East Main Street on Friday. Police stated that they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the hip and abdomen when they arrived at the scene. The 33-year-old was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
