19-Year-Old Shot in Columbus Drive-By

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO