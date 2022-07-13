2022 Nashville Predators free agency tracker: Preds add Juuse Saros' possible backup

The free agency frenzy has begun in the NHL offseason.

The Predators , along with several other teams, have made some signings before the market officially opens at 11 a.m.. With the cap space increasing by $1 million from last season, many teams were forced to make difficult decisions.

Nashville had a good start ahead of the market opening, and recently acquired veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh in exchange for two prospects, defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash. The team also agreed to an extension for Filip Forsberg with an eight-year, $68 million contract.

Several players continue to make deals across the league before the market officially opens. Here's everything to know to track all the signings.

Preds free agency signings, trades

June 24: Cody Glass, one year, $874,125 contract.

June 30: Predators trade forward Mathieu Olivier to Columbus in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

July 3: Predators acquire defenseman Ryan McDonagh from Tampa Bay in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.

July 9: Filip Forsberg, eight-year, $68 million deal .

July 13 (market opening)

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, four-year, $8 million deal

Forward Jimmy Huntington, accepted qualifying offer

Goaltender Devin Cooley, accepted qualifying offer

July 14

Deals announced by Predators on Thursday

Defenseman Jordan Gross , two-year, $1.525 million deal

Defenseman Kevin Gravel , two-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23

Defenseman Roland McKeown , two-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23

Forward Mark Jankowski , one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23

Forward Kiefer Sherwood , one-year deal worth $750,000

Forward Cole Smith , one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen , one-year deal worth $1.5 million

