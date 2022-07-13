ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Redline Leather Workz celebrates new location, supports firefighters

By Sammy Confer
 4 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Saturday saw the grand reopening of Redline Leather Workz in Hanceville. The hand-crafted leather business geared toward the motorcycle community showcased its new retail store and motorcycle service center and introduced the team for its new addition, All the Rage Tattoo.

Those gathered enjoyed food and drinks, door prizes and live music provided by Jesse Priest, Dennis Jennings (Coach D Music) and C.J. Harris. Adding to the festivities was a “rehydration drive.” Redline asked everyone to bring cases of bottled water or sports drinks to be distributed to fire departments across north Alabama.

Redline owner Ben Wilson was thrilled with the turnout, especially with the support shown to local firefighters.

“I spent 22 years in the fire service myself. I’ve seen firsthand the struggles on the political side of things with volunteer departments and the ins-and-outs of how to do things the right and wrong way,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of things that departments across the state could use a voice in Montgomery for to make some changes. After talking with a couple of other departments around here, we just took the opportunity to try to be that voice and put the word out there to show everybody the struggles that departments around Alabama face. It gives us an opportunity to put ourselves out there and garner up some donations for everyone within the county. We’ll try to make it a statewide event and see how it goes.”

Wilson said he’d like to see a pallet of bottled water at every fire station, noting how local fire departments benefit businesses statewide.

“The average pallet of water is $300. My store went two weekends ago and bought a whole pallet of water from Wal-Mart for $292. It don’t have to be a name brand or a specific brand,” he said. “Every business in the county and the state benefits from having a local fire department. Whether the department is next door or 2 miles down the road, every business benefits from it. I would love to see every business step up and be a contributor to this and see what we can do, see how much we can grow this and how far we can go. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to the community in a different way. That’s what got me in the fire service in the beginning.”

As of Saturday evening, Redline had collected more than 200 cases of water.

Wilson’s business has flourished since opening in September 2021, and now he’s adding more services at the new 4,800-square-foot location, quadruple the size of the old space.

“As part of the deal when we moved down here into this location, we got the Thrifty Treasures thrift store next door. We’re going to put in a tattoo shop, and we’ve got a barbershop in the works,” Wilson said. “It will give the motorcycle community and the entire community of Hanceville as a whole something to do. My whole plan, when setting up this store after purchasing this building, was to set up a destination-type spot. People in the motorcycle community want something to do when they go somewhere. The more you can put in one location, the better off it is in the long run. It’s been a huge blessing. I’m thankful for it. We’re looking forward to seeing how it continues to grow.”

Redline Leather Workz is located at 318 Arkadelphia Rd. in Hanceville.

WAFF

Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville pool reopens after unexpected closure

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The community swimming pool at Hanceville’s C.W. Day Park is open again following its abrupt closure just prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The untimely malfunctioning of one of the pool’s pumps was remedied and the water is clear and ready for visitors again.  Pool manager Chris Johnson shared, “We’re finally back open after being closed for roughly a week. We had a catastrophic failure with our pump suddenly that caught us completely off guard at, unfortunately, the busiest time of the year. We were able to get everything fixed and actually made a few improvements....
HANCEVILLE, AL
Village Living

PHOTOS: Otey's Fest 2022

The staff at Otey’s Tavern prepare hamburgers for for guests at the 13th annual Otey’s Fest, benefitting the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, in Crestline Village on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. The 13th annual Otey's Fest, benefitting the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, at Otey's Tavern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:57 a.m. on July 16, Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 900 Golden Crest Circle on report of an apartment fire. According to BFR Battalion Chief Tyler Seehusen, heavy fire could be seen from four apartments upon their arrival to the scene. Eight apartments...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont council talks community projects

VINEMONT, Ala. –  At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Vinemont Town Council discussed community projects, including the development of an art park at the South Vinemont Trail. The council said Vinemont Welding & Fabrication gave a quote of $3,400 to manufacture metal jungle animals to decorate the park, then offered to drop the price by $500 to support the beautification project. Artist Jack Tupper, who has painted murals all over Cullman County, has been commissioned to paint a jungle scene on the back wall of the restrooms, facing the park. Plans for the art park have not yet been finalized, but the...
