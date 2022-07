ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- Storybook Land Festival: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wylie Park and Storybook Land. This free event features published children’s authors, storytellers, entertainment including a magician, hands-on arts and crafts activities for children and adults, live music and food. For more information and a detailed schedule, search for Storybook Land Festival on Facebook. There will be a Storybook Land Theatre performance at 7 p.m. Friday.

