Not everyone is following the Village of Homer’s latest policy on brush pickup by the Department of Public Works (DPW), village board members said Tuesday. “While some may think we decreased services, historically we only did brush pickup two weeks in the spring and two weeks in the fall. We doubled that to a month each,” Village mayor Hal McCabe said at Tuesday’s meeting. “That should be more than enough time for people to get their brush out. If not, we have a compost site in the village.”

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO