Oswego, IL

Oswego Fire Protection District handles two house fires

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oswego Fire Protection District handled two home fires Tuesday afternoon. The first was in the 30th block of Bridgeview Drive in the Ogden Falls subdivision. Firefighters...

WSPY NEWS

Aurora Fire Department officer grill safety tips

The Aurora Fire Department is offering some grilling tips to help prevent outdoor cooking fires. Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes says to keep your grill, gas or charcoal, away from your house or anything else that can burn. That way, if there is a grease fire it won't spread to the structure.
AURORA, IL
2 passengers die in early morning Bridgeview crash

A man and a woman were killed early Saturday morning when the passenger vehicle they were traveling in at speeds of more than 115 miles per hour crashed into a semi-truck at 79th Street and Roberts Road. Bridgeview police said the car was coming from the Palos area when it...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Squatters may have started fire in Worth building

A fire that heavily damaged a former plumbing supply company on 111th Street in Worth early Sunday morning may have been caused by homeless people living in the abandoned structure. “The fire started on the second floor, which used to be a beautiful and spacious apartment,” Worth Mayor Mary Werner...
Lake County man accused of Fox Lake home invasion, meth possession

FOX LAKE, Illinois - A Lake County man is accused of breaking into a home in Fox Lake and attacking two people inside. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas J. Coles, 33, kicked the door open at a house on Lippincott Road in Fox Lake on Friday night. Investigators...
FOX LAKE, IL
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
Veterans group collecting donations victim of theft in Morris

MORRIS – A Grundy County veterans group was the victim of theft during a donations collection event outside a retailer in Morris. The Morris Police Department say they were called on Thursday afternoon to a retailer in the 300 block of US Route 6 for a theft in progress. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store and a subject jumped out, took the donation bucket and fled the area allegedly at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported during the theft. The Minooka Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle later on I-80 and took three individuals into custody and charged them with a Class 3 Felony for Theft over $500. Officials say the bucket and donations were recovered and will be returned to the veterans group.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota police investigating death

Police in Mendota are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday in a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. She was identified by police as 30-year-old Kelsey J. Zoss, of Mendota. Police and paramedics were called to the home early Wednesday morning and attempted life saving measures...
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police take report of unauthorized recording in bathroom

Oswego police on Wednesday took a report of unauthorized recording in the bathroom of the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police say a juvenile was recorded using the bathroom without his consent. It happened around eight Wednesday night. Police describe the suspect as white with a...
OSWEGO, IL
Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced the death of a 15-year-old University Park male. On Saturday morning at 5:55 am, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 900 block of Fiesta Drive after receiving a report of gunfire. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies discovered a male teenager who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the juvenile was declared deceased a short time later. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County sheriff says scam emails and calls are up

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird says there were fewer calls for service in the first six months of the fiscal year. That doesn't mean that people aren't reporting crimes. Baird spoke about it at a state of the county speech hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce earlier this week.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

5 workers injured by electric shock while hanging gutter at LaSalle County home

GRAND RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Five workers were injured by an electric shock while hanging new gutters at a home in Grand Ridge, near Streator, in LaSalle County Tuesday. Fire officials said they got the call about the incident around 11 a.m. They said the five workers, from a company based in Roanoke, Ill., were putting up an aluminum gutter when it came into contact with a power line.
GRAND RIDGE, IL
More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL

