17 Of Chris Hemsworth's Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Because They Deserve To Be Seen Again

By Michele Bird
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JziTT_0geJp2b200

Oh, hiiiii Chris Hemsworth .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcDhW_0geJp2b200
Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty

If you aren't already acquainted with the Australian actor, he's best known for his roles in the Thor franchise, The Cabin in the Woods , and Ghostbusters to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TomKI_0geJp2b200
James D. Morgan / Getty Images

With so many years on red carpets under his belt, he really knows how to dress to the nines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PNam_0geJp2b200
Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty

Here's a roundup of his best looks over the years, and how his style has just gotten better and better. Take a look:

1. To start, let's all just agree that Chris has really nailed the ~smoldering~ smize:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNVVG_0geJp2b200
Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

2. And he's always happy to greet fans with his warm smile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkcqI_0geJp2b200
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

3. That suit really has a way of bringing out his piercing blue eyes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGVwN_0geJp2b200
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

4. Black tie affair? This man is dapper as ever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYqZJ_0geJp2b200
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty

5. Who doesn't love a guy dressed up in maroon? Because he slayed it here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA3oq_0geJp2b200
Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

6. If looks could kill, this would be one of them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cw5sG_0geJp2b200
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

7. He really knows how to do a gray suit justice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEM9L_0geJp2b200
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8. One of the times he was looking absolutely perfect in paisley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5qh2_0geJp2b200
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

9. All black everything? He could pull this off every day if he wanted:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g480o_0geJp2b200
Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty

10. Remember when he had longer hair? It just worked for him:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYVEl_0geJp2b200
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images For BAFTA Los Angeles

11. The beard AND navy blue suit? Cue the swoons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG1Ed_0geJp2b200
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

12. Are you sure he isn't a model? Because this ensemble says otherwise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIrKd_0geJp2b200
Danny Martindale / WireImage / Getty

13. His effortlessly styled hair and vest go all too well together:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328b9Z_0geJp2b200
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

14. A shorter 'do and another flawless fit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACuMq_0geJp2b200
Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty

15. Chris proved time and time again that he can rock any and every color in his closet with ease:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Hnyj_0geJp2b200
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty

16. Straight from the runway to the red carpet with this clean-cut style:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcJia_0geJp2b200
Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty

17. And finally, just one more where he was all smiles because I couldn't resist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqhYP_0geJp2b200
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney

